Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has unveiled his transfer plans for the Blues, with a focus on strengthening the defense and midfield, reported by goal.com. While specific names have not been disclosed, the club is reportedly linked with Monaco's Axel Disasi for the central defender position and Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu for the experienced midfielder role. Pochettino praised the performances of new signings Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson during pre-season.

Speaking after Chelsea's victory in the Premier League Summer Series, Pochettino emphasized the need to reinforce the defense and expressed interest in an experienced midfielder. He mentioned that the club is actively working to bring in new players to improve the team in all areas. However, he refrained from mentioning exact numbers, as he believes that revealing specific figures could potentially create problems.

Chelsea's pursuit of new signings stems from the desire to enhance squad depth and competitiveness across all positions. Recent injuries, such as Wesley Fofana's, have highlighted the importance of having reliable defensive options. An experienced midfielder could also provide leadership and stability in the middle of the pitch, especially with the departure of key players like N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic in the past year.

The pre-season performances of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have shown promise, and Pochettino will look to build on the team's chemistry and preparation in their final friendly match against Borussia Dortmund on August 3. Following that, the focus will shift to their Premier League opener against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 13.

As the transfer window draws to a close, Chelsea fans eagerly await further updates on potential signings and are hopeful that Mauricio Pochettino's strategic approach will strengthen the squad for the challenges of the upcoming season.