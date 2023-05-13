Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has suffered another setback on the injury front, as he is set to miss a significant portion of the remaining Premier League season, as reported by Sam Hill at football.london.

The Frenchman was absent from the matchday squad for Chelsea’s game against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge due to a groin injury sustained in training.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard provided an update on Kante’s condition before the match, expressing concern over the midfielder’s fitness.

Lampard stated, “We lost N’Golo in training yesterday. He felt something in his groin. So that’s probably a couple of weeks, and we know what that means pretty much. We just have to keep going.”

The timing of Kante’s injury is unfortunate for Chelsea, who are looking to build momentum under Lampard’s caretaker managerial stint. They face Nottingham Forest before a challenging fixture against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next weekend.

It is now likely that Kante will miss both matches, as well as the subsequent game against Manchester United.

With Chelsea’s Premier League campaign virtually devoid of major significance at this stage, Lampard is expected to prioritize Kante’s long-term recovery rather than rushing him back into action.

The team is currently mathematically safe from relegation and will not participate in any European competitions next season.

There remains a possibility that Kante could return for Chelsea’s final match of the season against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

However, considering how low the stakes involved are, Lampard is likely to exercise caution and provide the influential midfielder with ample time to regain full fitness.

The absence of Kante will undoubtedly be felt in Chelsea’s midfield, as his tireless work rate and exceptional defensive abilities have been key to the team’s success in recent seasons.

Lampard will now need to rely on alternative options in midfield to fill the void left by the French international.