French midfielder N’Golo Kante says that he wants to be part of Chelsea’s future plans and believes that the Blues can return to their winning ways in the future. The World Cup winner signed a contract extension with Chelsea in November 2018, which is set to expire at the end of this season.

According to a statement shared by Fabrizio Romano, the former Leicester City man is optimistic about his future with the five-time Premier League champions despite a catastrophic season.

“I want to be part of Chelsea future, for sure. It’s an exciting project. Unfortunately this season was not at Chelsea level but we want to go the way of success. Let’s see where I will be but I hope here.”

Chelsea are currently in one of their worst Premier League seasons ever. They are 11th on the table and have been dumped out of all the domestic and European competitions, respectively. As the Blues have nothing to play for in the remainder of the season, Kante would hope to show some form to impress his new manager going into next season.

The Frenchman signed for Chelsea in 2016 after being part of the memorable Leicester City side that won the Premier League for the first time. He made an instant impact at the club, taking them from 10th in 2016 to their fifth and most-recent Premier League title in 2017. He also won the Blues their second Europa League title in 2019 and their second Champions League title in 2021.

Kante has made 269 appearances for Chelsea but has only been limited to nine appearances in all domestic competitions this season due to constant injuries and a lack of managerial stability. However, he hopes to be part of the new manager’s plan, which Chelsea will likely confirm at the end of the campaign.