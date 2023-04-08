My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Chelsea shocked the soccer world when they decided to replace their recently fired manager in Graham Potter with another manager who they fired not too long ago in Frank Lampard. While Lampard is a Chelsea legend thanks to his playing career, his managerial stint with his former club didn’t go too well, which is partly why it’s so surprising to see him returning at this stage of the season.

Truth be told, Lampard can’t do much worse than Potter, who only led the Blues to 11th place in the Premier League table, which has made this a thoroughly disappointing season for Chelsea. But Lampard has already made a curious decision to not even have star midfielder N’Golo Kante on the bench for his first match against Wolverhampton, which is a move he explained before the start of the game.

N’Golo Kanté, not even on the bench on Frank Lampard’s debut as new Chelsea caretaker manager. 🔵 #CFC Lampard explains Kanté is “rested” as “we have to protect a couple of the players in the squad”. pic.twitter.com/dtyNNvXied — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 8, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kante has dealt with several injuries throughout the season for Chelsea, which is a big reason why they have struggled so much this season. But he’s as healthy as he has been all season, and even if he doesn’t start, he should be left on the bench in the event that he is needed to help close out a game. But Lampard explains that he is simply trying to protect Chelsea’s best player.

The Blues could certainly use Kante back on the field, as he is easily one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. However, it looks like Lampard wants to play it safe with Kante, meaning he won’t even be suiting up against Wolverhampton. It’s a confusing decision to say the least, and Kante will be hoping to be selected for the team in their next match.