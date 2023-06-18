In their final push to secure the signature of Brighton star Moises Caicedo, Chelsea are prepared to offer midfielder Conor Gallagher as part of a player-plus-cash deal, reported by goal.com. The Blues are leading the race for the Ecuadorian midfielder's services, with Arsenal withdrawing their interest. However, Brighton is holding out for a hefty transfer fee of £100 million for the 21-year-old.

Chelsea, eager to negotiate a lower fee, is willing to include English international Conor Gallagher in the deal to entice Brighton into selling their prized asset, according to The Guardian. With newly appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino keen to bolster his midfield options, securing Moises Caicedo's signature would be a significant boost for the London-based club.

Pochettino is facing the potential departure of three midfielders during the summer transfer window. N'Golo Kante is set to complete a free transfer to Al-Ittihad, while Mason Mount and Matteo Kovacic have been linked with moves to Manchester United and Manchester City, respectively. The addition of Caicedo would provide much-needed depth and quality in the midfield department.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is also actively searching for a striker and is closing in on the signing of Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson. The club is prepared to trigger his release clause of £30 million to secure his services. Adding a new striker to their ranks would address one of the team's key areas of concern and provide additional firepower upfront.

After a disappointing season that saw Chelsea finish 12th in the Premier League, the players are currently enjoying their holidays. They are expected to regroup in the first week of July before embarking on a pre-season tour in the United States. During the tour, the team will face off against various opponents, including Wrexham, Brighton, Newcastle United, Fulham, and Borussia Dortmund, as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.