After Chelsea's disappointing defeat against Middlesbrough, Thiago Silva confronted angry traveling fans in the stadium

Mauricio Pochettino sheds light on the post-match scene after Chelsea‘s disappointing defeat against Middlesbrough, where veteran defender Thiago Silva confronted angry traveling fans, reported by GOAL.

The Blues suffered a night to forget at the Riverside Stadium, with Hayden Hackney’s first-half strike sealing their fate in another lackluster performance. Chelsea’s forwards failed to ignite any excitement among the away supporters, leaving them understandably frustrated. As the final whistle blew, it was Silva who took the initiative to approach the fans, seemingly engaged in a heated exchange before offering what appeared to be an apology.

Pochettino, although unaware of the specific details, acknowledged the fans’ discontent during his post-match interview with Sky Sports. He commented, “I didn’t see. I cannot say anything about that. We understand why our fans would be disappointed by that, but there’s still 90 minutes to play.”

This incident adds to a series of instances where Silva, despite his extensive success at the club level, has expressed dissatisfaction with Chelsea’s performances this season. After a narrow 3-2 victory over Luton in December, where the Blues nearly squandered a three-goal lead, Thiago Silva displayed visible frustration, pushing TV cameras away from his face.

Middlesbrough’s triumph marks a significant upset, as they become the first non-top-tier side to defeat Chelsea in any domestic cup competition since Bradford’s 2015 victory at Stamford Bridge. With a 28-game unbeaten streak in such encounters ending, the pressure on Pochettino intensifies.

After a flattering 4-0 win against Preston and a narrow victory at Kenilworth Road, Chelsea faces scrutiny ahead of the Premier League clash with Fulham. The upcoming fixtures, including the Carabao Cup return against Middlesbrough, present critical challenges for Mauricio Pochettino and his team as they seek to regain form and appease the frustrated fanbase.