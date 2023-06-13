Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has received a formal offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, following in the footsteps of his fellow star Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by goal.com. Goal can confirm that Lukaku visited Saudi Arabia on Monday to hold talks with Al-Hilal officials regarding a potential move.

Al-Hilal has presented Lukaku with an enticing two-season contract that carries a staggering total value of €50 million. The 30-year-old Belgian, who recently completed a loan spell at Inter, is set to return to Chelsea. However, with Inter reportedly unable to afford a permanent transfer, new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is considering giving Lukaku another opportunity at Stamford Bridge.

Despite the potential opportunity to return to European football, Lukaku is reportedly open to the prospect of joining Al-Hilal. However, negotiations are expected to continue, as the striker aims to secure an even more lucrative salary if he is to depart from the European stage.

If an agreement is reached between Lukaku and Al-Hilal, the Saudi club will have to engage in direct discussions with Chelsea to finalize the transfer. While Chelsea is open to offloading players to streamline their squad ahead of the upcoming season, they will demand a fee exceeding €50 million for the services of Lukaku.

This unexpected development has added another layer of intrigue to Lukaku's future, as he contemplates the allure of a new challenge in Saudi Arabia alongside Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. As talks progress, Lukaku's decision will ultimately shape the trajectory of his career and potentially reshape the attacking dynamics of both Chelsea and Al-Hilal.