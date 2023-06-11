Inter Milan's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku ends his season with the team after a Champions League final loss, which begins speculation surrounding him and his parent club, Chelsea.

Inter Milan president, Steven Zhang, has shed light on the uncertain future of Romelu Lukaku following the striker's impressive loan spell at the Italian club. Speaking about the situation, Zhang acknowledged Lukaku's affection for Inter but emphasized that the final decision lies with his parent club, Chelsea.

“Lukaku loves Inter, that's very clear. He's a great guy,” Zhang stated according to Fabrizio Romano, highlighting the positive relationship between Lukaku and the club. “We have to wait and speak to Chelsea to make Lukaku’s future clear.”

Zhang expressed the need for patience, indicating that Inter Milan will engage in discussions with Chelsea to gain clarity on his situation. The negotiations will play a crucial role in shaping Lukaku's destiny and whether he will continue his journey with Inter or return to Chelsea.

The 30-year-old forward has been a vital presence in Inter's success during his loan spell, playing a pivotal role in their Serie A triumph despite his unfortunate errors during the Champions League final. Lukaku's powerful displays on the pitch, along with his exceptional goal-scoring abilities, have endeared him to the Inter Milan faithful.