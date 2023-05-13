Chelsea defender Thiago Silva could be allowed to leave the club this summer to make a return to his former club, Fluminense, in Brazil, according to Peter McVetie at Goal.com. The 38-year-old center-back expressed his desire to finish his career at Fluminense, and Chelsea is reportedly open to letting him go back to his homeland.

Silva, who signed a contract extension with Chelsea in February, is currently tied to Stamford Bridge until 2024. However, despite the extension, he has openly stated his intention to return to Fluminense, where his footballing journey began.

The Telegraph suggests that Chelsea would not stand in Silva’s way if he wishes to make the move this year. While he is not on the list of players the club plans to sell at the end of the upcoming season, Chelsea would be willing to grant his wish due to his exceptional service and the imminent return of Levi Colwill from his loan spell at Brighton.

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt has already approached Silva to discuss the possibility of a deal, indicating the club’s interest in bringing back the experienced defender. Silva’s career took off at Fluminense after he overcame tuberculosis during his time at Dynamo Moscow. After impressing at the Rio de Janeiro club, he went on to join AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain before making the move to Chelsea in 2020.

A return to Fluminense would mark a sentimental homecoming for Silva, allowing him to end his illustrious career where it all began. The Brazilian defender has enjoyed a successful career at some of Europe’s top clubs, winning numerous domestic titles and establishing himself as one of the best center-backs of his generation.

While Chelsea will undoubtedly miss Silva’s leadership and defensive prowess, the club respects his desire to return to Fluminense and will support him in pursuing his preferred career path.