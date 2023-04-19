On the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva used his postgame interview to echo much of what the fanbase has said about the club’s new ownership.

Silva said the lack of stability in the managerial role has led to Chelsea’s dreadful form.

“I think the first step has been made, an incorrect step, but it has been made,” Silva said. “We can’t be blaming the managers if we don’t take responsibility. It’s a hard period for the club, with a lot of indecision.”

Chelsea is currently on their third full-time manager for the season, having sacked Thomas Tuchel last September and subsequently relieving the duties of his replacement, Graham Potter, earlier this month. The Blues have not won a game under caretaker manager Frank Lampard, scoring one goal in five games since Potter’s departure.

Chelsea’s season essentially came to a dismal end Tuesday night when they were knocked out of the final cup competition they remained in. With the Blues sitting in 11th place in the Premier League table, a run at qualification for a European competition seems highly unlikely given the recent form of the club.

Thiago Silva, now 38 years old, thinks he may have played his last Champions League game. A winner of the competition just two seasons ago with Chelsea, surely Silva and the club alike did not anticipate such a massive turnaround in two seasons.

Chelsea has seven games left this season to show fans next season could be back to winning ways. What the club does in the summer will likely dictate how the fans feel much more than the team’s performance the rest of this season.