Chelsea faces challenges in attracting new strikers to the club, with concerns arising from a history of strikers struggling since Didier Drogba's departure, reported by GOAL. Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson discussed the hesitation among potential recruits, acknowledging the scrutiny previous strikers faced at the Premier League giants.
In a talkSPORT interview, Jackson highlighted the difficulty, saying, “If you think about the strikers that come here, and people say they're not good enough, you would think, ‘There is no need for me to come here.'” Despite the challenges, he emphasized his commitment to facing adversity and contributing to the team's success.
Drawing inspiration from Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, Jackson noted how Benzema overcame a rocky start with Los Blancos to later win the Ballon d'Or. Reflecting on his own journey, Jackson expressed determination to improve and overcome obstacles. He acknowledged the critiques, stating, “I go to sleep watching the same videos, always thinking I should've done better.”
Chelsea has a history of high-profile strikers struggling to make an impact, including Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres, Hernan Crespo, Gonzalo Higuain, Romelu Lukaku, and Alvaro Morata. Jackson, eager to break this trend, aims to be Chelsea's long-term solution in the center-forward position.
As Chelsea prepares for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on February 25, Jackson's role becomes crucial. The Carabao Cup represents Chelsea's potential shot at silverware this season, making the clash against Liverpool a pivotal moment. Jackson, with aspirations to climb the pecking order, will strive to make a lasting impact and prove himself as Chelsea's solution in the striker role. Fans will be watching eagerly to see if he can break the club's striker curse and contribute to a successful campaign.