Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp downplays his team's status as favorites in the upcoming Carabao Cup final clash against Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp downplays his team's status as favorites in the upcoming Carabao Cup final clash against Chelsea, acknowledging the improvements in Mauricio Pochettino's side since their last encounter, reported by GOAL. Despite Liverpool's current dominance in the Premier League, with a four-point lead over Manchester City, Klopp remains cautious about the challenge posed by Chelsea.

In the 2022 final, Liverpool secured victory over Chelsea in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regular and extra time. The upcoming final is a rematch of that thrilling encounter. While Liverpool has enjoyed an unbeaten streak against Chelsea since 2021, Klopp believes the recent progress of the Blues, despite a challenging season, could make the match tricky.

Klopp stated in an interview with BBC Sport,”Will we be big favourites? Definitely not. Since we played them (Chelsea) they have improved a lot and it will be tricky, this was exceptional tonight.”

Pressed on whether he had any injury updates, he added: “I don’t even know if these boys can play again. The situation is not great, absolutely not… There are a lot of super important games coming up and we go day by day.”

The Carabao Cup final is scheduled for Sunday, February 25, providing Liverpool with an opportunity to secure their first trophy of the season. The match at Wembley will be a significant fixture for Jurgen Klopp in what is expected to be his final campaign leading the Merseyside club. Liverpool faced Fulham in the semi-final, narrowly advancing, while Chelsea comfortably defeated Middlesbrough despite losing the first leg.