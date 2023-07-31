The Manchester United pre-season tour in the USA ended on a sour note as they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas. Manager Erik ten Hag expressed his frustration with some of the players, particularly those who came off the bench in the second half, for not adhering to his tactical instructions during the match, reported by goal.com.

In the post-match interview with club media, the Dutch manager voiced his disappointment with the team's performance. He praised the first hour of play, commending the team's dynamism, pressing, and cohesive play. However, he expressed his dismay at the sudden downturn in the latter part of the game, where defensive lapses led to Dortmund's goals.

Ten Hag's frustration was evident as he remarked, “They didn't follow the rules at all, not in pressing, not in building up, or when attacking. They were 11 individuals on the pitch. That's not us; we have to keep control, keep responsibility on the ball.” He emphasized the need for discipline and team play, stressing that even in a friendly match, the players must adhere to the team's tactical guidelines.

As Manchester United prepares for the upcoming Premier League season, Ten Hag's message is clear: the squad must remain focused and work together cohesively to achieve positive results. The manager is eager to instill a sense of responsibility and adherence to team rules, recognizing the significance of a united and disciplined team on the field.

With the pre-season tour now concluded, Manchester United will continue their preparations with friendlies against RC Lens and Athletic Bilbao. They will then shift their focus to the opening fixture of the Premier League season, where they will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14.

The defeat against Borussia Dortmund serves as a learning experience for the team, and Erik ten Hag will be keen to address the issues raised during the match to ensure a strong start to the upcoming campaign. As the new season approaches, Manchester United fans will be eager to see how the team responds under their manager's guidance and tactical instructions.