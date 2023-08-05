Chelsea have identified Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes as a possible alternative for Moises Caicedo. The Blues have been frustrated that the Caicedo deal is dragging, and they are planning to walk away from the negotiations and look for his alternatives.

According to the reports from the Standard, Chelsea are frustrated by the lack of progress on the Caicedo deal. The Blues recently submitted an £80m bid for the Brighton midfielder. However, the Europa League club has rejected the offer as they value the Ecuador midfielder around £100m. The two-time Champions League winners have prioritized Caicedo as the replacement for N'Golo Kante, who joined the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The Ecuador International has agreed on personal terms to come to Stamford Bridge, but Brighton is reluctant to lower their asking price. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino understands his squad's lack of depth in midfield. Alongside Kante, the Blues have also lost Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus Cheek. Moreover, there are chances that Conor Gallagher will also leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Hence, Pochettino is looking at PSG's Paredes, who worked with him during their time together at Parc des Princes.

The 29-year-old won the World Cup with Argentina last year and has one year left on his deal with PSG. Paredes is not the priority for Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, but Pochettino fancies him as an essential part of the squad. Moreover, he might be alongside his countryman Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea in January in a club-record move.