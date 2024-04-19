After a tumultuous 2022/23 season, Chelsea's struggles have continued into the current campaign, leaving fans and pundits alike scratching their heads. Despite significant investments and the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager, the Blues still need to live up to expectations. As the season draws close, attention turns to the summer transfer window, where Chelsea must make tough decisions to reshape their squad.
The disappointment surrounding Chelsea's performances this season has sparked speculation about potential departures from the club. With the need to freshen up the squad and address areas of weakness, several players could find themselves surplus to requirements as the club looks to rebuild.
Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku, who has found success on loan at AS Roma, is leading the list of potential departures. The Belgian striker has rediscovered his scoring touch, netting 18 goals across all competitions and four assists. Lukaku's impressive form has reignited interest from clubs across Europe, and Chelsea could capitalize on his sale to boost their transfer budget significantly.
While Lukaku's departure would leave a void in Chelsea's attacking lineup, the financial windfall could provide the club with the resources needed to strengthen other squad areas. With his proven goal-scoring ability and market value on the rise, Chelsea stands to benefit from cashing in on Lukaku's resurgence.
Hakim Ziyech
Another player on the chopping block is Hakim Ziyech, who has yet to make a significant impact during his loan spell at Galatasaray. The Moroccan playmaker arrived at Chelsea with high expectations after impressing at Ajax, but his time in England could have been better. With a contract until 2025, Chelsea will be eager to offload Ziyech in the summer to free up resources and potentially reinvest in players who better suit Pochettino's system.
While Ziyech possesses undeniable talent, his departure could benefit both parties as he seeks a fresh start elsewhere. Chelsea will hope to recoup a significant portion of the fee they paid for Ziyech and reinvest the funds into strengthening the squad in areas of need.
Kepa Arrizabalaga
The most glaring disappointment for Chelsea has been the underperformance of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spanish shot-stopper arrived at Stamford Bridge for a world-record fee but still needs to justify the investment. After a string of errors and the emergence of Edouard Mendy as the preferred choice between the posts, Kepa was loaned out to Real Madrid last summer.
With his future at Chelsea uncertain, Kepa is keen to secure a permanent move away from the club. Chelsea will likely cut their losses on the goalkeeper and recoup as much of the initial investment as possible in the upcoming transfer window. While Kepa's departure may represent a financial hit for the club, it could also provide an opportunity to bring in a new goalkeeper who can provide competition for Mendy and strengthen the team's defensive solidity.
As Chelsea prepares for a crucial summer of rebuilding, the decisions regarding the futures of Lukaku, Ziyech, and Kepa will be pivotal. While their departures may signal the end of their Chelsea careers, they could provide the club with the financial flexibility needed to strengthen the squad and mount a more formidable challenge next season.