Cher did not hold back on her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snub during The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Recently, Cher celebrated the success of her holiday single ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song' reaching the top of Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The singer proudly declared herself the only solo artist with No. 1 hits spanning seven decades.

Taking a playful jab at the Rolling Stones, the only other act to achieve this, she quipped, “It took four of them to be one of me.”

However, the mood shifted when Cher candidly addressed her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She tells Clarkson and the audience, “I'm not kidding you, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars… They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

Cher's revelation about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snub came amid the aftermath of the 2023 ceremony, which honored inductees such as Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, and the Spinners. The 2022 class included Dolly Parton, who initially declined the nomination but later accepted. Parton released a rock album titled Rockstar. Cher's candid remarks continue to spark discussions about recognition within the music industry.

More than her snub, she also promoted her Christmas album, Christmas, Cher highlighted its significance as her first collection of original material in a decade. The iconic artist, who had participated in high-profile events like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, asserted her impact on music. Specifically noting her pioneering use of auto-tune technology with the 1998 hit ‘Believe.'