Cher may not be the biggest fan of hers, come to find out, at least when it comes to how she sounds.

The iconic singer and Grammy winner stated that she “just never liked my voice that much” in a recent interview with Paper Magazine.

Cher opens up about not liking her voice

“If I had my choice, I probably would have another one, but I didn't get any choice. I got my mother's voice,” the singer stated.

Millions of fans would disagree with her, considering she's one of the most influential and popular singers throughout generations, starting with Sonny & Cher in the ‘6os and going solo with hits after the duo broke up.

Asked about how she wished her voice sounded or was different, Cher said, “I don't know, it's weird. It doesn't sound like a man; it doesn't sound like a woman. I'm somewhere more in between. I have this strange style.”

The actress and singer noted, “I wouldn't have picked it. I liked it on my mother, and it's definitely my mom's voice. My mom's is softer, mine is edgier — different, but the same — but I don't think I would have picked it.”

During the interview, she mentioned how she likes different sounds and voices in music. Cher said, “The more people in the mix [the better], and different sounds and different voices. I'm especially happy about women because it wasn't easy [when I started]. It was messy; you didn't have a choice. Your art was much more influenced by other things than just your own expression. And now, it's easier. I mean, it's not easy. I always think women are gonna have to fight for what they want.”

We're glad Cher stuck it out in her career, whether a fan of her voice or not.