The Chicago Bears were thrilled to draft Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams has a chance to become a truly special QB in Bears history. The rookie QB had a slow start to the 2024 season, but he had his best game yet on Sunday.

Caleb Williams had a phenomenal game on Sunday against the Jaguars in London. Williams shredded the Jacksonville defense for 226 passing yards and four touchdowns as well as four carries for 56 yards. Williams' four touchdown passes is the most thrown by any QB at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, per NFL Network.

This was the first time in 25 years that a Bears rookie QB has thrown four or more touchdowns passes in a single game.

Williams is on the cusp of breaking a ton of other Bears rookie QB records. He is only three touchdowns away from breaking the team's rookie QB passing touchdown record. The current record holder is Charlie O'Rourke, who threw 11 passing touchdowns in 11 games during the 1942 season. Williams already has nine touchdowns in six games.

His competition is admittedly not that stiff, but it is great to see the Bears finally have a rookie QB who has legitimate promise to become somethings special.

Bears' Caleb Williams back in the race for best rookie QB in the NFL

There were moments early in the 2024 season where Bears fans worried they may not have gotten the best QB in the draft.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has taken the NFL by storm. Daniels had an incredible streaking during the few weeks of the season, leading the Commanders to have one of the most efficient offenses of all time for multiple games in a row.

All of this, paired with Caleb Williams' early struggles, made it appear that Daniels may in fact be the better NFL QB. However, Caleb's performance in London should change that narrative.

Jayden Daniels also goes up against a stout Baltimore defense on Sunday, and a poor performance there could make things look even more wide open.

One thing is for sure. Bears fans are happy to have Caleb Williams if he can deliver performances like they saw on Sunday morning.