As the Washington Commanders prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears, there doesn't seem to be great news surrounding the status of Jayden Daniels playing with the latest practice update, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Commanders coach Dan Quinn tells reporters that QB Jayden Daniels will not practice today because of the injury to his ribs. Marcus Mariota will talk to reporters and take first-team reps in practice,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter. “Appears to be trending toward Mariota getting to the start on Sunday…”

Daniels left their game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 after landing on his chest. Marcus Mariota came in for Daniels and led the team to a win. After the game, Quinn gave an update on Daniels' injury.

“As far as Jayden, we’ve listed him as week-to-week. It's a rib injury, and we’ll monitor him closely in practice. We’re hopeful he can play, but we’ll be cautious and make sure to handle it smartly for both the player and the man,” Quinn said.

Jayden Daniels starting rookie season strong

Jayden Daniels has had an impressive start to his rookie season, and he's been leading the Commanders to wins while doing so. So far this season, Daniels has 1,410 passing yards and six touchdowns, along with 372 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The hope was that Daniels could go up against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in Week 8, but as of now, his chances of playing look very slim. The Commanders will be doing everything they can to make sure whenever Daniels returns, he's fully healthy, and the best option would probably be to sit him this week.

The Commanders are currently 5-2, and they're in a good position to take over their division, but the Philadelphia Eagles seem like the one team that's standing in the way of that.