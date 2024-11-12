South Carolina State University proudly announces that NFL executive and esteemed HBCU alumnus Ted Crews, class of 1999, will serve as the keynote speaker for the Fall 2024 Commencement Convocation. This highly anticipated ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at 10 a.m., in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

In his current role with the Chicago Bears, Crews is the special advisor to the president/CEO and chief administrative officer, bringing over 20 years of expertise in the NFL. Known for his commitment to leadership and strategic communication, he has established a track record of excellence through his involvement in high-profile events like Super Bowls and Pro Bowls.



Before joining the Bears in April 2024, he dedicated 12 years to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he helped create a communication strategy that supported the Chiefs’ three Super Bowl wins.

Prior to his time with the Chiefs, Crews served as the senior director of communications for the St. Louis Rams from 2009 to 2011. He managed communications for team ownership and key executives during his tenure and acted as the organization’s primary spokesperson.



His achievements have earned him recognition from the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation for his work and impact as a Black NFL executive, as well as SC State’s Distinguished Young Alumnus Award in 2014.

With limited seating, attendance at the commencement will be reserved for graduate students, their guests, faculty, staff, and specially invited guests. For those unable to attend in person, overflow seating will be provided in the Fine Arts Building, and a live stream will be available on SC State’s Facebook page.

Ted Crews' journey from South Carolina State to the NFL serves as an inspiring example for graduates, encouraging them to pursue their goals with confidence and perseverance.



His leadership highlights the importance of vision and hard work, reminding students that they can succeed in any field. This year’s commencement will be a celebratory and inspiring event, marking a new chapter for SC State’s Class of 2024.