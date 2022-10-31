Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades

After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick.

For fans hoping to see the Bears compete in 2022, saying goodbye to Smith and Quinn is a pretty clear signifier of a team taking a step back from fully competing over the next 10 weeks in favor of giving youngsters more playing time, but things aren’t all doom and gloom for Chicago on this, the spookiest game of the year.

Why? Because Chicago is now loaded with both picks and assets heading into 2023.

That’s right, according to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Bears now have more than $100 million to spend in free agency following the moves off of Smith and Quinn and have one first-round pick, two second-round picks, a third, two fourths, two fifths and a seventh-round pick from which to further build out their roster.

Are the Bears guaranteed to build a contender with that much cap space and the many picks at their disposal? Not necessarily, but they can certainly add a few stars, shore up the trenches, and maybe find Justin Fields a top-tier receiver who can make his life easier a la A.J. Brown for Jalen Hurts. Though the short-term product may suffer as a result, things are looking up for Chicago as a whole.