You can feel the NBA season nearing as the schedule was just released earlier this week. The Chicago Bulls are a team that is desperate for improvement, and they now know what they have ahead of them for the 2024-25 season. The Bulls have been consistently mediocre in recent years, and their proud fan base wants more. Chicago has made a couple moves this offseason, and it'll be interesting to see if it will translate to more success.

In recent years, the Bulls haven't been terrible, but they have also haven't been good. They have been a postseason team each of the last two years, but not a playoff team. They have made it into the play-in tournament, but they haven't been able to get out of it and into the actual playoffs. In the last nine seasons, the Bulls have made the playoffs just twice. They lost in the first round both times. This fan base wants more. Here is what Chicago is looking at for the 2024-25 season as they hunt for the playoffs:

Wed. Oct. 23 at New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 25 at Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26 Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 28 at Memphis 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 30 Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 1 at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 4 Utah 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 6 at Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 7 Minnesota 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Sat. Nov. 9 at Atlanta 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 11 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 13 at New York 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 15 at Cleveland 6:30 p.m. $

Sun. Nov. 17 Houston 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 18 at Detroit 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 20 at Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Fri. Nov. 22 Atlanta 7:00 p.m. $

Sat. Nov. 23 Memphis 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Tues. Nov. 26 at Washington 6:00 p.m. $

Wed. Nov. 27 at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 29 Boston 7:00 p.m. $

Mon. Dec. 2 Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

Thur. Dec. 5 at San Antonio 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 6 Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 8 Philadelphia 12:00 p.m.

GAME 26 (NBA Cup Game TBA)

GAME 27 (NBA Cup Game TBA)

Thur. Dec. 19 at Boston 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 21 Boston 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 23 Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Thur. Dec. 26 at Atlanta 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 28 Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 30 at Charlotte 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 1 at Washington 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 4 New York 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 6 San Antonio 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 8 at Indiana 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 10 Washington 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 12 Sacramento 2:30 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 14 New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 15 Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 17 Charlotte 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Sun. Jan. 19 at Portland 8:00 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 21 at L.A. Clippers 9:30 p.m.

Thur. Jan. 23 at Golden State 9:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 25 Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 27 Denver 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 29 at Boston 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 31 at Toronto 6:30 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 2 at Detroit 2:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 4 Miami 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 5 at Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 8 Golden State 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 11 Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 12 Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Thur. Feb. 20 at New York 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 22 Phoenix 4:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 24 at Philadelphia 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 26 L.A. Clippers 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 28 Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 2 at Indiana 4:00 p.m.

Tues. Mar. 4 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 8 at Miami 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 10 Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 12 at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Thur. Mar. 13 Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 15 at Houston 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 17 at Utah 8:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 19 at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

Thur. Mar. 20 at Sacramento 9:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 22 at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 24 at Denver 8:00 p.m.

Thur. Mar. 27 L.A. Lakers 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 29 Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 31 at Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Apr. 1 Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 4 Portland 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 6 at Charlotte 12:00 p.m. NBA TV

Tues. Apr. 8 at Cleveland 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 9 Miami 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 11 Washington 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 13 at Philadelphia 12:00 p.m.

Season prediction: 42-40

The Bulls will show some improvement this year in terms of their overall record. They finished 39-43 last year as they came close numerous times to getting over the .500 mark after an abysmal start to the season, but they could never pull through. This year, they find a way to not only reach 40 wins, but finish with a winning record.

Also, the Bulls are going to get back into the playoffs this year, but they aren't going to get past the first round. This will be probably be another season that Chicago fans aren't happy with, but it will be a step up from last season.