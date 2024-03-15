A new member joins the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty. Hollywood Brown has been a lethal weapon for the Arizona Cardinals and has now made his way to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes. There was a lot of buzz about his NFL Free Agency destination but someone knew where he was headed before details dropped. Coach Andy Reid had something to say to him before they closed out the deal.
“Hollywood, think Red today, KC Red with diamonds!!!” was the message that Andy Reid dropped on Hollywood Brown's inbox.
The former Cardinals weapon then had to respond with, “Yessir. Love the sound of that. Think Hollywood Brown. Lights, Camera, Action.”
Hours after that message about NFL Free Agency, the Chiefs sealed the deal. They notched Brown on a one-year deal that can be worth up to $11 million. Now, he has a shot to make it to the Super Bowl by catching check-downs and deep bombs from Patrick Mahomes in the coming season.
Moreover, Baltimore Ravens fans know how effective Brown can be with a star quarterback. Before getting traded to the Cardinals, he racked up career-high numbers. He collected 91 receptions for 1,008 receiving yards. The more impressive part is his lethality in the endzone. This got the Ravens six touchdowns. All of which can be expected if he meshes well with the Chiefs receiving corps and Mahomes.
Brown's journey to the Chiefs
The Cardinals were clearly not in shape to contend last season. Their quarterback conundrum trickled down to everyone in the team and affected the receiving corps the most. This led to a significant drop off in Browns' production across the board. With the exception of his rookie season, he racked in the least amount of passes with just 51 receptions in 2023. Moreover, he also had the fewest receiving yards ever with just 574 of them.
The silver lining is that he got one more touchdown as compared to his 2022 total of three. He also improved his average gain per catch. Back in 2022, he only had 10.6 yards per catch. But, in the most recent season, he racked up an average of 11.3 yards per catch. All of which are going to be handy in the Chiefs' run to a three-peat.