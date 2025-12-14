The Kansas City Chiefs entered their massive Week 15 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers shorthanded. Their health woes increase tenfold in the second half, with four key defenders exiting the game with various injuries.

Chiefs fans watched in horror as Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, Jaylen Watson and Kevin Knowles all required medical attention on the same drive. All four players got hurt within five plays, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reported.

As concerning as the drive was, three of the four injured players quickly returned to the game. Bolton, Jones and Watson were all quickly re-inserted. Jones was the only player who required a visit to the medical tent as trainers examined his leg before jumping back onto the field.

Watson was having one of the best games of his career before going down in the end zone. He is responsible for four tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit at the time of his exit.

Any more long-term injuries will further decimate an already diminished Chiefs team. Kansas City entered the game without three starting offensive linemen, Hollywood Brown, Trent McDuffie and safety Deon Bush. Reserve tackle Jaylon Moore, who started the game for an injured Josh Simmons, also left the game with a knee injury and is questionable to return.

The Chiefs are now only missing Moore and Knowles among players who suffered injuries in the game. Moore's injury leaves Kansas City extremely thin on the offensive line, but the team has many other safety options if Knowles is unable to return.