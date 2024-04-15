The Kansas City Chiefs have reported for offseason workouts after winning back-to-back Super Bowls, but the wide receiver position has been a bit of a sore spot, despite the team's success, and Marquise Brown was brought in to try to help with that problem this offseason to give Patrick Mahomes another weapon to throw to. Mahomes spoke to the media and said that while Marquise Brown's speed will be utilized, the route running ability is something he is happy with.
“I think the route-running is what I've been pleasantly surprised by,” Patrick Mahomes said, via Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.
The Chiefs' wide receiver depth featured players like Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore. Obviously, having Patrick Mahomes helps offset that a bit, as well as Travis Kelce, but that is not a particularly strong position group. Rashee Rice had a good season, but there is uncertainty regarding his status for the 2024 season as he turned himself in on eight felony charges that stem from the car accident he was in this offseason.
The NFL Draft is approaching at the end of April as well, so that could be a time for the Chiefs to address the need for a wide receiver as well, as this is considered a deep class at that position, but Marquise Brown should help either way. The good news for the Chiefs is they have only signed him for a one-year, $7 million contract for the 2024 season, according to Spotrac. If it does not work out, they will be able to move on pretty quickly without too much tied up in the cap.
Marquise Brown's career and outlook with Chiefs for 2024
Marquise Brown came into the NFL in 2019 after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 25th overall pick. He was a key receiver for Lamar Jackson for the first three years of his career with the Ravens, reaching 1,008 receiving yards in the 2021 season, which remains his career high, according to Pro Football Reference.. However, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals after the 2021 season. The deal took place during the 2022 NFL Draft, and it helped Baltimore land center Tyler Linderbaum.
With the Cardinals, Brown reached 709 receiving yards in 2022, and 574 receiving yards in the 2023 season, according to Pro Football Reference. As one of the top options for Mahomes on paper, Brown hopes to produce more yards in the 2023 season with the Chiefs. It should be a good opportunity for him to be productive.
It will be interesting to see how Brown produces in the 2024 season, and if the Chiefs will add a receiver in the early rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. This is an opportunity for Brown to hit the free agent market again next year with his stock high.