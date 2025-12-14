The Kansas City Chiefs are officially eliminated from the 2025 NFL Playoffs. To make the situation even worse, Patrick Mahomes suffered a seemingly significant knee injury in the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which head coach Andy Reid is admittedly concerned about.

Mahomes will require an MRI, which has yet to be scheduled. However, Reid noted after the game that the injury “didn't look good” at first glance, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Considering the Chiefs' season is unofficially over, Mahomes might have played his final snap of 2025. Kansas City fell to 6-8 with the defeat.

Mahomes suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter and was immediately replaced by Gardner Minshew, who finished the game. Minshew closed out the Chiefs' final drive, which ended with a game-losing interception.

Article Continues Below

The injury occurred as Mahomes rolled out to his right side. The quarterback was tackled by the ankles after releasing the ball, causing his left knee to bend awkwardly. Mahomes was down on the field for several minutes before limping off with the help of the medical staff.

Patrick Mahomes injured and it doesn't look good…https://t.co/QuAkmWIKQ5#Chiefs QB was down in pain after this play… pic.twitter.com/5lQ1Ueh8gs — Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) December 14, 2025

Mahomes has a long history with ankle injuries, but he has never before suffered a major injury in his NFL career. He narrowly avoided a major injury when he dislocated his patella in 2019, which only ended up costing him two games.

The initial fear among fans is a torn ACL, which would officially end Mahomes' season. Nothing is official, but the Chiefs will likely work with Minshew in Week 16, regardless of the diagnosis.