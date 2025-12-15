Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a promise to the Kansas City Chiefs community after his season-ending injury in the team's Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes suffered a torn ACL late in the fourth quarter against the Chargers with the game being close. Not only did it take him out for the rest of the game, but it will sideline him for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

Mahomes posted his first message on social media since figuring out the extent of his injury with an MRI. He promised the community that he will come back stronger when he begins his road to recovery from the injury.

“Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever ⏰,” Mahomes said.

How Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs played against Chargers

It is brutal news for the Chiefs to receive about Patrick Mahomes being out for the year. However, they are well aware of his incredible work ethic and will look forward to seeing him make a full recovery from the torn ACL.

Kansas City put up a strong fight against Los Angeles throughout the home contest. They led 13-10 at halftime but went silent for the entire second half as the Chargers took advantage of the hosts' lapses.

Mahomes did all he could before going down with the ACL injury. He completed 16 passes out of 28 attempts for 189 yards and an interception while adding two rushes for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice were bright spots in the receiving game. Kelce led the way with seven catches for 70 yards while Rice caught seven passes for 51 yards.

Kansas City fell to a 6-8 record on the season, holding the third spot in the AFC West Division standings. They are above the Las Vegas Raiders while trailing the Chargers and Denver Broncos. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 11th place. They are above the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets while trailing the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

With Gardner Minshew filling in as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, the Chiefs will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.