Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their third Super Bowl victory in five years in 2024. The superstar coach-quarterback combination is one of the greatest in the history of the NFL. However, Reid gives a lot of the credit to Mahomes as the key to the Chiefs' success.
Andy Reid believes Mahomes is Kansas City's glue
Reid told reporters at the 2024 Scouting Combine that the way to attain success as a coach is to “get a good quarterback,” per Nate Taylor. In addition, the veteran coach believes developing a QB is all about the teaching approach.
“You try to teach. That's why we're here. It's not about the plays. It's how you teach them,” Reid said.
Patrick Mahomes has had plenty of time to learn from Reid during his tenure in Kansas City. The star QB has produced awe-inspiring results from the collaborative effort. Mahomes won two league MVP and two Super Bowl MVP awards in just seven seasons.
Of course, things have not been perfect. Mahomes faced one of his greatest tests during the 2023-24 season when KC had a slight midseason slump. Nevertheless, he rose above the challenge and helped his team make a stellar run.
The 28-year-old finished the regular season with 4,183 yards and 27 TDs. He and veteran tight end Travis Kelce upped their games during the playoffs and forged a path to Kansas City's third title.
It is uncertain how long the Chiefs dynasty will last, but as long as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid continue to work together, the sky is the limit.