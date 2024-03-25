The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off winning their third Super Bowl in the past five seasons, and it's safe to say that they are the new team running the league. Of course, on the other end of the spectrum, the San Francisco 49ers came up short on the big stage, as their head coach Kyle Shanahan continues to be unable to find a way to get over the hump. Well, after he beat him for his latest ring, Andy Reid decided to give one of his biggest competitors some help.
Shanahan lost Super Bowl 58 and Super Bowl 54 at the hands of Reid and the Chiefs, and he was also the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator in Super Bowl 51 when they famously blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots. For whatever reason, he cannot get over the hump, and while it's surely discouraging, Reid pushed him to not give up just because of his past results.
Via Nick Wagoner:
“Chiefs coach Andy Reid on 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and getting over the hump to win a Super Bowl: ‘Just keep doing what you’re doing and somewhere you pop over the hill there. I know he’s got a great young quarterback and him with a great young quarterback is deadly.'”
Of course, a coach can only do much, and it helps Reid that he has the best quarterback in the game currently in Patrick Mahomes leading his offense. Reid believes that Shanahan is forming an equally deadly partnership with his new star passer in Brock Purdy, and he raved about the young quarterback's game after he led San Fran to the Super Bowl in just his first full season as a starter.
Andy Reid praised 49ers QB Brock Purdy:
"I know (Shanahan) has got a great young quarterback, and him with a great young quarterback is deadly." pic.twitter.com/l7hHAAknja
— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 25, 2024
Andy Reid not worried about Chiefs dynasty status
Now that they have won their third championship in the past five seasons, while also making it to each of the past six AFC Championship Games, many fans have been quick to label this iteration of the Chiefs a dynasty. When you win as much as they have, it comes with the territory, and despite the fact they have had quite a bit of turnover in recent years, they have still been unstoppable come playoff time.
While fans are concerned about the Chiefs standing in the NFL's storied history, Reid doesn't seem to care about the dynasty chatter at all. When pressed about the discussion, he simply said he's already turned the page to next season and is focused on winning some more football with Kansas City, which is surely the response that fans wanted to hear from him.
#Chiefs coach Andy Reid asked about KC dynasty talks:
“It’s up to you to do the dynasty thing. I’m back to training camp and the meat and potatoes kinda thing. That’s where I go. I make sure the guys are back in shape. And that’s where we’ll roll…
“Every year in the nfl is a… pic.twitter.com/MTzbhtiMTz
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) March 25, 2024
When you get too focused on your legacy while you are still in the process of writing it, bad things can happen. But Reid has never been all that concerned with his legacy in real time, and while he obviously wants to keep winning Super Bowls, he doesn't really care for the labels that come with it. Unless it comes with being the only team in NFL history to three-peat as champions, which is now what Reid and company are trying to accomplish after their latest big win.