49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is getting all kinds of reactions after the loss to the Chiefs.

It was a Super Bowl nightmare all over again for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. Four years since they melted down and fell prey to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 54, the Niners once again got victimized by the same team — and in seemingly identical fashion — in a 25-22 loss Sunday night.

Just like at Super Bowl 54 in 2020, the 49ers got the lead early, but Mahomes and company were able to come back and win in both meetings. It's a tough conclusion to the Niners' season that's being made harder by people questioning the abilities of and poking fun at Shanahan and San Francisco.

I'm not sure I can watch Kyle Shanahan in another Super Bowl. Too painful • SB LI (Falcons OC): Blew a 28-3 lead (Largest blown lead in SB history)

• SB 54: Blew a 10-point lead in 4th quarter (2nd-largest blown lead)

• SB 58: Blew a 10-point lead (2nd-largest blown lead) pic.twitter.com/PbCLQF8JFJ — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 12, 2024

“Literally came down to coaching. Kyle Shanahan played to hold. Not to win. Purdy, defense, McCaffery, gave everything. He did not seem to understand the concept that the best defense against Mahomes is keeping him off the field, said ” Jemele Hill.

Kyle Shanahan after blowing two different double digit leads in the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/2bYbCV7vcG — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) February 12, 2024

“This marks the 3rd Super Bowl offense Kyle Shanahan has had a double digit lead, and not won,” chimed in @AllbrightNFL.

Conservative Kyle at it again. Can’t wait for this post game presser on how he played not to lose — Omar Samara (@OmzSamara) February 12, 2024

“If I had a nickel for every time there was a Super Bowl that involved a team employing Kyle Shanahan blowing a double-digit lead that went to overtime,” said @RedditCFB.

Their latest loss to the Chiefs will have to be emotionally endured by Shanahan and the 49ers. Being close to achieving a dream only for it to be taken away at the precipice is never a great feeling. However, the 49ers still deserve to be praised for making it this far and for an otherwise successful regular season that saw them finish with a 12-5 record.