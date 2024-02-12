It was a Super Bowl nightmare all over again for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. Four years since they melted down and fell prey to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 54, the Niners once again got victimized by the same team — and in seemingly identical fashion — in a 25-22 loss Sunday night.

Just like at Super Bowl 54 in 2020, the 49ers got the lead early, but Mahomes and company were able to come back and win in both meetings. It's a tough conclusion to the Niners' season that's being made harder by people questioning the abilities of and poking fun at Shanahan and San Francisco.

“Literally came down to coaching. Kyle Shanahan played to hold. Not to win. Purdy, defense, McCaffery, gave everything. He did not seem to understand the concept that the best defense against Mahomes is keeping him off the field, said ” Jemele Hill.

“This marks the 3rd Super Bowl offense Kyle Shanahan has had a double digit lead, and not won,” chimed in @AllbrightNFL.

RECOMMENDED
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo surrounded by four Super Bowl trophies.
Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo makes coordinator history with 4th Super Bowl win

Jimmy Wright ·

Brock Purdy saying “It’s on me” Super Bowl 58 logo in background
49ers: Brock Purdy takes blame for heartbreaking Super Bowl 58 loss to Chiefs

Ryan Bologna ·

Chiefs' Travis Kelce as Brendon Urie
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce shoots down retirement rumors amid possible 3-peat

Rexwell Villas ·

“If I had a nickel for every time there was a Super Bowl that involved a team employing Kyle Shanahan blowing a double-digit lead that went to overtime,” said @RedditCFB.

Their latest loss to the Chiefs will have to be emotionally endured by Shanahan and the 49ers. Being close to achieving a dream only for it to be taken away at the precipice is never a great feeling. However, the 49ers still deserve to be praised for making it this far and for an otherwise successful regular season that saw them finish with a 12-5 record.