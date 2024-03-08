The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a stellar Super Bowl 58 run. Nevertheless, the team wants to reinforce its roster to continue its success. Head coach Andy Reid gave a promising take on defensive tackle Chris Jones' contract situation going into free agency.
The Chiefs are optimistic about Chris Jones' contract status
Andy Reid spoke with Rich Eisen and said he hopes Kansas City works things out for Jones to return to the team.
“We would love to have him back. Brett Beach and his gang are working through that. Chris Shea works with our cap and does the contracts so they're all working through this thing but we've had great communication so we'll see where it goes from here,” Reid said on The Rich Eisen Show.
Furthermore, Eisen brought up Jones' cryptic X post. The DT tweeted “KC” followed by six periods. Eisen asked Reid what the post could mean, and although Reid was unsure, he stayed positive.
“Well, that could be taken a couple of different ways…but I like the dots,” Reid said.
Hopefully, Jones and the Chiefs can agree on an extension to keep him in Kansas City longer. The 29-year-old had a productive 2023 campaign. Jones amassed 20 solo tackles, 10 assists, and 10.5 sacks. He helped the Chiefs' defense stay afloat during the regular season leading into the playoffs.
Kansas City won their third Super Bowl in five years with their 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers. It will be interesting to see how the team evolves going into the 2024 NFL offseason.