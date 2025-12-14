The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot on the line in Week 15 and desperately need a win over the Los Angeles Chargers to keep their playoff hopes alive. They got out to an early lead, but have received no help from the officials, who missed a seemingly blatant pass interference call on wideout Tyquan Thornton.

With a 7-3 lead in hand, the Chiefs got the ball back in the second quarter after forcing a Chargers punt. Patrick Mahomes looked to open up the field on a deep pass to Thornton, who beat cornerback Cam Hart downfield. Hart had no choice but to grab onto Thornton in desperation.

However, not a single referee drew their flag, much to the dismay of the Arrowhead Stadium crowd.

This not being called a DPI in the Chargers-Chiefs game is wild. That's a bear-hug right there. Wow. pic.twitter.com/SgAUHMQHQz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The no-call can officially put the notion that referees favor the Chiefs to rest.

Had Thornton caught the pass, it would have only been his fourth catch in the last seven games. The former second-round pick got off to a quick start to the year as the Chiefs struggled with injuries early, but he has been quiet since Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy returned to the lineup.

Article Continues Below

Thornton was on the field more in the first half than he has been in months due to the Chiefs playing without starting receiver Hollywood Brown. He still went into the locker room without a catch in the first half.

Either a completed pass or a penalty would have benefited the Chiefs' offense, which struggled in the first half. Kansas City entered halftime with just 126 total yards, including 90 passing yards.

Instead of having a first down in Chargers territory, the Chiefs were forced to punt after another three-and-out. Kansas City, however, would get the ball back just three plays later when a near-sack turned into an interception for rookie Ashton Gillotte.

What a call by Kevin Harlan on this Ashton Gillotte interception 😂 LACvsKC on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/lgqpiwvG98 — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

Neither team accounted for much offense through the first 30 minutes. The Chiefs benefited from generous field position to take a 13-10 lead into the break.