Early in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the defense pulled off a brilliant play to force a turnover. Famed sports announcer Kevin Harlan called the play perfectly, helping electrify the excitement of the interception.

Chiefs' rookie defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte dropped back in coverage in a smart hidden blitz call. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert didn't even see the pressure coming on his blind side and tried to throw the ball right when he was being hit. The ball landed in Gillotte's hands, which resulted in Harlan calling it “thick pick.”

“It's a thick pick,” exclaimed Kevin Harlan. “Oh, he's a big man with a lot of hair!”

Kevin Harlan calling a big-man interception is electric. "IT'S A THICK PICK! OH, HE'S A BIG MAN WITH A LOT OF HAIR!"pic.twitter.com/z1Z0GSg2Sn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Kevin Harlan, who has been calling sports games for 43 years. He's one of just three broadcasters to call more than 3,000 national TV network broadcasts of the four major professional sports. The other two are Dick Stockton and Marv Albert.

Ashton Gillotte is a third-round rookie for the Chiefs this season. He's played in every game for the team as a rotational piece on the defensive line. He's showing a ton of promise as well, as the interception is just an example of the potential Gillotte has flashed. The rookie defensive end entered the contest against the Chargers with 24 combined tackles (11 solo) and a sack.

A win helps keep Kansas City in the mix for the postseason. There are several factors at play that could eliminate the Chiefs from the playoffs. But a win keeps the team firmly in the hunt, as a victory would advance them to a 7-7 record.