Fans remain stoked about the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 run. Patrick Mahomes added a third ring to his impressive resume. Moreover, a YouTube star impersonated Mahomes with a mall prank that caught the attention of thousands of online visitors.
YouTube star performs the perfect Patrick Mahomes Chiefs impersonation
YouTuber Victor Galvan (AKA VicInTheGame) dressed up as Mahomes and walked around Oak Hill Park Mall in Overland, Kansas posing as the Chiefs star. Galvan sported Mahomes' signature curly hairstyle, goatee, and flashy shades.
He took several selfies with fans around the mall, who were thoroughly bought into his display:
Admittedly, Galvan's showmanship was spot on. Several viewers in the comment section agreed that Galvan's voice, style, and physical features were convincing. The only thing he missed was the throwing power of Mahomes, but thankfully, the three-time Super Bowl champion covered that himself.
Mahomes faced adversity during the 2023-24 season when the Chiefs had a midseason slump. However, he led Kansas City to an AFC Wild Card berth. Mahomes showed up big in the second and third rounds of the playoffs.
He threw for over 200 yards and at least one touchdown during each of the Chiefs' matchups against the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. Then, Mahomes erupted for 333 yards and two TDs during Super Bowl 58 versus the San Francisco 49ers.
The 28-year-old captured his third championship in his seven-year tenure. Mahomes has one of the most impressive resumes in NFL history. Now, Victor Galvan enhances Mahomes with another amusing, standout feat.