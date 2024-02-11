L'Jarius Sneed hopes to stay with the Chiefs as he enters free agency.

The Kansas City Chiefs will always be seen as the team of Patrick Mahomes and the creativity on offense fueled by him, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid. But now more than ever, as they prepare for Super Bowl 58, they're a team with a spectacular defense that can withstand the heat from any opposing offense. One of the most important contributors to that unit is cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

Sneed has risen in the ranks of the Chiefs' defense over the course of his four-year career. Now one of Kansas City's key defenders along with defensive lineman Chris Jones and fellow cornerback Trent McDuffie, Sneed is a bonafide star. He recorded 78 total tackles, a career-best 14 passes defended and two interceptions in 16 games last season.

The Chiefs will have to make a big decision on what to do with one of their key young players. Sneed hopes that he is able to stay in Kansas City, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“I would love to be back,” Sneed said, via ESPN. “I don't want to go anywhere. It's part of the business.” The Chiefs star said that he “put my best foot forward the entire year. It's all in the mind. Block it out, play ball.”

Fowler notes that the franchise tag for cornerbacks will likely be between $19 million to $20 million. The Chiefs, who are also keen on keeping Sneed, could opt for that one-year deal or try to hammer out a long-term contract right away.

Sneed has been a game-changer for the Chiefs and will be extremely important in the quest to slow down Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel in the big game. Regardless of which of the San Francisco 49ers' wideouts he matches up with the most, the Niners will have to overcome his top-notch coverage skills.