Dreams in the league usually start coming to life during the NFL Draft. Hollywood Brown saw most of his aspirations come true that night. He got drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and knew his value. A fairly hefty rookie contract came after. However, this meant that one of his suspicions did not come true that night. He thought that he would play for the Kansas City Chiefs, catch balls from Patrick Mahomes, and get coached by Andy Reid. Years later, it would be NFL Free Agency that made this dream come true.
Hollywood Brown revealed this gut feeling of his during his introductory presser, via Mark Gunnels of SB Nation.
“I thought I was going to get drafted by the Chiefs,” the wideout declared.
Brown headed to the Ravens who acquired him using the 25th overall pick. The Chiefs, on the other hand, did not pick anyone in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Their 29th pick was instead used by the Seattle Seahawks to get LJ Collier. With their selection at 56th, Coach Andy Reid then chose Mecole Hardman out of Georgia. The rest was history after that.
Hollywood in the Chiefs system
The new wideout would then spend some time with the Ravens before heading to the Arizona Cardinals. Now, he has found himself with the Chiefs because of NFL Free Agency. Moreover, he can also earn up to $11 million throughout his tenure. But, that is not the most important thing for him right now. Instead, he is more excited about his fit with the Patrick Mahomes-led air attack, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
“When the Chiefs are interested in you, you've got to look at that. At the end of the day, it's about winning… Pat was a big part of it, Coach Reid, a winning culture… All of those things played a part. They were strong on me, so there was mutual interest,” he declared.
Brown is coming off a 574-receiving-yard season with the Cardinals. Will he be able to get opportunities to get back to 1,000 receiving yards with the help of the Chiefs dynasty?