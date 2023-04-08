Shortly after Travis Kelce made a Hall of Shame mess of delivering the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians home opener by spiking the pitch less than halfway to home plate, Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes let his teammate have it.

Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl triumph in February over the Philadelphia Eagles. He is noted for his arm strength, quick release and ability to throw the ball in a highly skilled manner under any circumstances, so he naturally gave Kelce a hard time.

Mahomes tweeted an emoji-laden tweet that included tears induced by laughter, and the phrase “Ayyy, Bruh.”

Normally, in circumstances like this, the celebrity who makes an embarrassing first pitch defends himself with a statement that is something like “I bet you can’t do any better.”

But those words will probably not come out of Kelce’s mouth because he knows better. Not only is Mahomes one of the most gifted passers the game has ever seen, he is the son of a Major League pitcher. Pat Mahomes was an 11-year Major League veteran who pitched for 6 teams, including 5 years with the Minnesota Twins.

So, one would think that Patrick Mahomes would have no problem delivering the ball to home plate.

Not so fast!

When Mahomes played his college football at Texas Tech, he had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at Globe Life Park in Texas in 2016 prior to a Rangers game. He threw the ball over his dad’s head, who was serving as the catcher on the occasion.

So, Kelce does have something to fire back in Mahomes’ direction, if he so chooses. Perhaps he should.