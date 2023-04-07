Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a contract with former New York Giants WR Richie James. After a breakout season in New York, Patrick Mahomes gets an exciting new target in Kansas City, reports NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

James had 57 receptions for 569 yards and four touchdowns last season in the Meadowlands, his first in New York. He spent the three seasons prior to that in San Francisco with the 49ers, and wasn’t nearly as productive.

His career best season with the 49ers came in 2020, as he had 20 receptions, 394 yards and a touchdown. He pretty much doubled his production across the board last year in New York, and at 27-years-old, he is now entering his prime.

The Chiefs WR corps will be thrilled to add James after losing Juju Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots earlier this offseason. Nevertheless, Mahomes has proved that who he is throwing the ball to is not much of a factor.

NFL media pundits were unanimous in their belief that the Chiefs would regress last season after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. In reality the opposite was the case, as Patrick Mahomes went on to lead the league’s best offense in an MVP and Super Bowl MVP campaign. Mahomes brought home his second Super Bowl in just his sixth career season.

Richie James has to be thrilled to be catching balls from Mahomes after his breakout season. Giants QB Daniel Jones is a serviceable starter, but James will now get to catch passes from a player some already consider to be the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.