San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was posted getting an offseason workout alongside Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. They can each be seen throwing a tight spiral to crossing wide receivers.
.@treylance09 & @PatrickMahomes putting in that offseason work together. 💯
📹: via prestonsmithphotography/IG pic.twitter.com/DkyfZiP92h
— NFL (@NFL) April 6, 2023
Lance is preparing for his third year in the NFL after a less than ideal start to his career for the 49ers. Last year was supposed to be his introduction into the spotlight, but a broken ankle in Week 2 had other ideas. His time spent injured allowed for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to take advantage, and now Lance looks like he won’t be starting this season atop the depth chart.
Regardless of where he starts in the pecking order, 49ers faithful can only support Lance getting some work in with Mahomes. At 27-years-old, Mahomes already has two Super Bowls, so the 22-year-old Lance picked the perfect competitor to practice alongside of.
Lance came into the NFL with a common comparison to Mahomes, primarily due to his creativity with the ball and an ability to make throws considered to be impossible. Although he hasn’t shown it yet, Lance still has plenty of time to be a second-coming of the Chiefs quarterback.
Although becoming like Mahomes can certainly be a goal, Lance needs to prioritize being the best quarterback he can be at the moment. If he starts the season as a backup, doing whatever he can to help his team will be the best representation of what a quarterback means to an NFL roster.
With that being said, Trey Lance still has a really solid opportunity to reclaim his number one spot. Continuing to work out with a great like Patrick Mahomes can only be beneficial to his starting prospects.