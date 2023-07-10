The NFL world got its first look at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' newly built house in Missouri, when the mansion surfaced on the internet Monday.

The new Mahomes residence features a par 3 golf hole, half a football field, a large pond and a swimming pool. The football field has his personal logo on it and his last name written in the end zone. And yes, the single golf hole comes with golf carts.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, recently listed their old home for $2.9 million. The old house was 4,300 square feet on a 1.4 acre property, according to brobible.com. Mahomes bought it for $1.8 million in 2019, but about a year later, he signed a new contract with the Chiefs worth about $500 million. Safe to say he had a little money to spend on an upgrade.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The contract extension, signed in July 2020, has a base salary of 10 years, $450 million. In total, it could pay Mahomes $503 million, given performance incentive bonuses. Each season that he wins either the NFL MVP award or the AFC Championship Game, he makes an additional $1.25 million. Last season, he checked both of those boxes, pulling in a cool $2.5 million bonus.

The 2x MVP also has a house in Westlake, Texas, which is part of the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Mahomes attended high school in Whitehouse, about two hours east of Dallas. The Texas crib is 7,800 square feet and ran him over $3.3 million in March 2020. Yes it comes with all the good stuff too, including a pool, a spa, a wine room, a game room, a private loft, golf course views, and more.