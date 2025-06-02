Could the legendary Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce be eyeing retirement after this season? Fellow tight end and current Fox broadcaster Greg Olsen is not sure 2025 is the end of his career.

While speaking to USA Today, Olsen was asked about Kelce's impending retirement. He believes Kelce will call it a career when he's ready and not overstay his welcome.

“He's got the world at his fingertips. I think he's one of the unique guys that's gonna be able to control how he leaves the game and when. And that's not the reality for most guys,” Olsen said.

Even despite a disappointing statistical season by his standards (he only had 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns), Kelce is still a top weapon for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, says Olsen. The former Carolina Panthers star wants people to look at Kelce's stats in the context of the bigger picture.

“He was highly productive last year,” said Olsen. “I think we've kind of gotten spoiled that we think every year he's gonna have twelve-hundred yards and 10 touchdowns. And I don't think people realize just how hard that is. I wouldn't put a limit on anything he does.”

Either way, Olsen believes Kelce is capable of playing for more than just the 2025 season. However, if Kelce chooses to hang it up after the 2025 season, he will leave a stellar legacy behind.

When will Travis Kelce's retirement from the Chiefs happen?

It is unknown when Kelce's retirement will occur. After contemplating his future following the Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he decided to come back.

However, it is unclear if Kelce intends to play beyond 2025. He may be hoping to end his career with a fourth Super Bowl win. The Chiefs will have to start from the bottom of the mountain to do so.

His relationship with Taylor Swift could play a factor in his decision. He has been enjoying a low-key offseason with her, unlike their 2024 summer, which was filled with public appearances. Being in a relationship can change one's perspective, especially when it gets serious as Kelce and Swift have gotten.

He is destined to be a first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer whenever he does call it a career. Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends of all time, and his impact on the game cannot be ignored. He has caught over 1,000 passes in his career for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns in the regular season.