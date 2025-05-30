The 2025 NFL season will be incredibly important for the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City suffered a crushing defeat in Super Bowl 59 and is looking to make things right during the 2025 season. But could this be the last NFL season for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes does not believe that Kelce is close to retiring from the NFL.

“If it's the last ride, you would never know,” Mahomes told reporters Wednesday at organized team activities (OTAs). “The way he's talking about football. The way he's talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year. He doesn't seem like a guy like it's his last ride, like he's tired of the job.”

Kelce has been surrounded by retirement rumors over the past few offseasons. He will turn 36 years old in October, so it stands to reason that Chiefs fans are concerned about when he'll hang up his cleats.

But according to Mahomes, Kelce is as motivated as ever ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

“He's in here,” Mahomes concluded. “He's working. I know his body feels good, I think he feels better than even last year before going into last season. I think he's motivated to go out there and have an even better year than he had this last.”

When will Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce retire from the NFL?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott.
Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

But when will Kelce decide to retire from the NFL?

Article Continues Below
Related Kansas City Chiefs News
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets ready to take the field prior to a game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Patrick Mahomes’ new look at OTAs has fans buzzingMike Gianakos ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the field to practice before the 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ blunt take on playing Olympic flag footballJaren Kawada ·
NFL news: Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch seemed most likely by ESPN projections
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch seemed most likely by ESPN projectionsChris Spiering ·
Michael Strahan in attendance during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Michael Strahan drops bold take on Taylor Swift, Kansas City ChiefsRandall Barnes ·
Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) celebrates Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott’s (55) sack during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Chiefs’ risky plan to fix sudden problemDouglas Fritz ·
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) leaves the field following the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Chiefs optimistic with Rashee Rice injury timelineBenedetto Vitale ·

One source discussed the matter with The Daily Mail back in March. That source pointed to Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift as evidence that he could retire soon.

“With all this free time with Taylor and all this travel they are doing together, it is getting Travis to learn what retirement will be like,” the source said. “He is loving this time with Taylor, and he is very happy it is all going well because this is what he will be dealing with after his playing days are over.”

The source concluded by declaring that Kelce intends to retire after the 2025 NFL season.

“Travis is going to go all in on this season, as he expects it to be his last. He wants to retire as a Chief… and his contract is up after this year. [So] his current idea is to hang it up after this season,” the source concluded.

Perhaps the fate of the Chiefs' 2025 season will have some impact on Kelce's decision.

Whenever Kelce does hang up his cleats, it will be the end of an era.