The 2025 NFL season will be incredibly important for the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City suffered a crushing defeat in Super Bowl 59 and is looking to make things right during the 2025 season. But could this be the last NFL season for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes does not believe that Kelce is close to retiring from the NFL.

“If it's the last ride, you would never know,” Mahomes told reporters Wednesday at organized team activities (OTAs). “The way he's talking about football. The way he's talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year. He doesn't seem like a guy like it's his last ride, like he's tired of the job.”

Kelce has been surrounded by retirement rumors over the past few offseasons. He will turn 36 years old in October, so it stands to reason that Chiefs fans are concerned about when he'll hang up his cleats.

But according to Mahomes, Kelce is as motivated as ever ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

“He's in here,” Mahomes concluded. “He's working. I know his body feels good, I think he feels better than even last year before going into last season. I think he's motivated to go out there and have an even better year than he had this last.”

When will Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce retire from the NFL?

One source discussed the matter with The Daily Mail back in March. That source pointed to Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift as evidence that he could retire soon.

“With all this free time with Taylor and all this travel they are doing together, it is getting Travis to learn what retirement will be like,” the source said. “He is loving this time with Taylor, and he is very happy it is all going well because this is what he will be dealing with after his playing days are over.”

The source concluded by declaring that Kelce intends to retire after the 2025 NFL season.

“Travis is going to go all in on this season, as he expects it to be his last. He wants to retire as a Chief… and his contract is up after this year. [So] his current idea is to hang it up after this season,” the source concluded.

Perhaps the fate of the Chiefs' 2025 season will have some impact on Kelce's decision.

Whenever Kelce does hang up his cleats, it will be the end of an era.