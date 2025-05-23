May 23, 2025 at 11:28 AM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to fight their way back to the Super Bowl in 2025. Kansas City suffered a brutal loss in Super Bowl 59 against Philadelphia, crushing their hopes for a three-peat. The Chiefs may have lost their chance at a three-peat, but they can still do everything in their power to get back to the Super Bowl in 2025.

Kansas City made some smart moves this offseason that should help. They added a handful of contributors, including Jaylon Moore and Kristian Fulton, during free agency.

But the Chiefs gained most of their new players during the 2025 NFL Draft. Kansas City drafted seven players, a few of whom could have roles during their rookie seasons.

NFL teams wrapped up rookie minicamp earlier in May. It is a three-day event that serves as an orientation for rookies and an opportunity for coaches to see their new players in action for the first time.

Rookie minicamp may not be as important as training camp, but it is a crucial stepping stone for NFL rookies.

Which of Kansas City's rookie are primed to make the biggest impact this fall?

Below we will explore one Chiefs rookie who stood out in a big way during 2025 rookie minicamp.

Jalen Royals thrived at Chiefs rookie minicamp despite early nerves

The Chiefs drafted Jalen Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie out of Utah State was viewed as a Day Two pick by many NFL analysts. However, he fell to Kansas City in the fourth round.

Jalen Royals was reportedly anxious at the beginning of Chiefs rookie minicamp. He told The Athletic's Jayna Bardahl that he couldn't think of any feelings that compare to showing up on his first day as an NFL player.

“It’s not even similar to the first day of school,” Royals admitted.

Despite his early nerves, reports about of Chiefs rookie minicamp were very positive.

Bardahl noted that Royals “showcased his quickness and strong hands in position drills. Besides a miss or two over his head, Royals looked mostly reliable.”

Royals added that he watches a lot of Davante Adams and AJ Brown and tries to “piggyback off of what they do.” Adams in particular is one of the best route runners in the NFL, so it is great to hear that Royals is learning from the best.

Royals is not guaranteed to work out just because he landed in Kansas City with Reid and Mahomes. See Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Mecole Hardman as evidence of this truth.

That said, Chiefs fans should still feel confident that Royals can find some role with the team over the next few seasons.

The question becomes what kind of role will he play? And how long will it take him to get on the field?

Could Jalen Royals have a role in KC's offense during his rookie season?

The Chiefs do not expect Royals to jump into the starting lineup right away.

Kansas City already has Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown as their starting receivers. Hollywood missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury but is expected to make a big impact in 2025.

Meanwhile, Rashee Rice is coming back after suffering a torn ACL during the 2024 season. He still has some off-the-field matters that could impact his availability, but no suspension from the NFL appears imminent.

The result is that Royals should expect a backup role at best during the early weeks of the 2025 season.

The elephant in the room is Royals' health. Royals suffered a season-ending foot injury during his final season at Utah State. He was on pace for 1,500 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, which may have improved his draft stock.

Obviously Royals is already healthy enough to participate at rookie minicamp. However, the combination of his recent injury and his adjustment to the professional game mean he should spend some time on the bench.

It is safe to say that Royals has plenty of work to do before he is a starting-caliber NFL receiver. But he does not need to be a starter to get onto the field.

The most realistic scenario for Royals is to find some sort of limited role on the offense while he continues to adjust to the NFL.

Of course, there's always the upside that Royals delivers more than we expect from him.

Perhaps Rashee Rice or another important receiver is injured, thrusting Royals into action ahead of schedule. Or perhaps he's simply too good to keep on the bench.

Chiefs fans should expect Royals to have a limited role in 2025, which could expand a great deal in 2026.