Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has done it again. Thursday night he was named NFL MVP for the second time in his brief career, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mahomes threw for 5,250 passing yards, a career-high for the 27-year-old quarterback, and 41 passing touchdowns for the Chiefs this season. He took a spot in the Pro Bowl games and an All-Pro selection, his fifth and second time earning the honors, respectively.

Patrick Mahomes last won the MVP award in 2018, his second year in the league and his first year as Kansas City’s full-time starter. The Chiefs went 12-4 with Mahomes under center, earning a 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Divisional round before falling to the New England Patriots in overtime.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham had high praise for the Chiefs quarterback, giving insight on how to defend the 2020 Super Bowl champ.

“You’ve got to take your shot. You can’t play scared,” Graham said, via Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports. “You see when teams play that way, he carves you up. So, I’ll take my shot, and if he makes a play, well, he gets paid too.”

Patrick Mahomes could become the first player since 1999 to win both the Super Bowl and the NFL MVP in the same season, according to CBS Sports NFL writer Shanna McCarriston. That of course depends on whether the Chiefs prevail against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Quarterback Kurt Warner was the last player to win both, guiding the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the Super Bowl after winning the MVP award.

Super Bowl 57 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday in State Farm Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox and Fox Deportes.