Patrick Mahomes is looking to rebound from the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss in Super Bowl 59 by adding a fourth ring to his collection this season. And to help set the tone for a new year, the two-time league MVP is sporting a new look.

Gone is the iconic Mahomesian mop as the familiar fade has been replaced by a fresh cut. The quarterback, known for keeping his hair short on the sides and long on top, showed off a distinctly different style during the Chiefs’ OTAs.

Fresh cut Pat 😮‍💨 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/t450cNtl7D — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

It turns out the six-time Pro Bowler actually got the trim early in the offseason. But many fans are just seeing his sheared locks for the first time as the Chiefs regroup and prepare for the 2025 season. While it’s a bit of a shock, everyone’s going to have to get used to it because the new look isn’t going anywhere.

Can the Chiefs win with a short-haired quarterback?

Although Mahomes created controversy with his description of his former haircut, he explained that he kept it that long due to superstition. Now that he finally went through with the chop-job he wishes he hadn’t waited so long. “I look way better now with the short hair, so I’ll be keeping it going forward,” Mahomes declared. Unless, of course, Kansas City loses the opener.

The Chiefs’ star passer also ended up in the middle of a flag football controversy, albeit, not of his making. Mahomes dismissed the idea of playing flag football when the game debuts at the 2028 Olympics. Which is totally fair.

But the controversy came when current USA Flag Football quarterback Darrell Doucette declared himself superior to the professional passer due to a keen understanding of his specialized sport. Actually, he said: “At the end of the day, I feel like I’m better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game.”

The brash statement fired up fans and, eventually, elicited a GIF from Mahomes.

The NFL will allow players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Games. In fact, the league is pushing for it despite a lack of interest from the Chiefs’ star. But Roger Goodell and his cronies didn’t think about the currently employed flag football players who’ve dedicated their lives to that version of the sport.

The USA Flag Football team believes they’re best qualified to represent the country at the Olympics and they don’t want a bunch of carpetbagging NFL players swooping in and taking their spots. Of course, the other side of that argument is that the NFL players will definitely be much better.