New photos of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce have surfaced during his offseason, and he was showing off his back hair in them.

TMZ captured photos of Kelce following a workout in Florida with Ross Travis and Kumar Ferguson on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. As Kelce was walking towards his car, he took off his shirt to dry off from sweating. The star tight end's nickname, Big Yeti, makes sense after seeing the back hair he was sporting.

It appears Kelce is staying football-ready with his offseason workouts. The Chiefs will start their offseason program in the summer, and Kelce is back for at least one more season.

Kelce has been taking care of his body during the offseason. He recently revealed that he lost 25 pounds during the offseason, flaunting it at the Amazon MGM Studios Upfront event.

Is this Travis Kelce's last offseason with the Chiefs?

There is a chance that 2025 is Kelce's last run. He contemplated retirement after the Chiefs' devastating Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ultimately, he opted to return to the team that drafted him in 2013. It is unclear what he plans to do after the 2025 season, though.

The Chiefs were trying to make history by winning their third Super Bowl in a row. However, the Eagles, who lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 to start their win streak, blew them out in Super Bowl 59.

Kelce is heading into his 13th season in the NFL. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the 2013 NFL Draft. However, his rookie season did not go according to plan, as he only appeared in one game and did not log a catch.

He would break out the following season, catching 67 passes for 862 yards and five touchdowns. Two years later, he would have his first 1,000-yard season. That year would start a streak of seven consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

In 2022, Kelce had one of the best seasons of his career. He caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. His numbers have declined over the last two seasons, as Kelce has failed to top 1,000 yards in each of them.

He is coming off a season where he was 12th in the league in catches (97). However, he only had 823 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Kelce stepped up in the first postseason game during the 2024 season, though. He had seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans.