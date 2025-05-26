Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice missed a majority of last season after suffering a torn ACL injury in the 17-10 Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. With the new season quickly approaching, the franchise is seemingly remaining positive about Rice's potential return.

Reports indicate that if everything goes according to plan, the 25-year-old wideout should be participating in training camp and be fully healthy by Week 1, according to Ryan Smith of PFF. However, the Chiefs are seemingly not going to rush anything and are taking the necessary steps to allow Rice to recover.

“With OTAs underway, the Chiefs are expected to take a cautious approach to Rice’s recovery. If all progresses smoothly, he should be ramped up during training camp and could be ready to return at full strength by Week 1.”

Getting healthy is just half the battle for Rice, though, as the Chiefs' wide receiver is in the middle of a legal dispute after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run incident in March of 2024. There is no clear outcome just yet, as Rice is facing felony charges that could put him behind bars, pending the outcome of the trial.

The league has yet to announce any type of punishment for Rice, as the NFL typically waits for the outcome before making a final decision. Due to the longevity of Rice's trial, he may avoid any suspension in the 2025 season.

In the meantime, he's focusing on getting healthy in preparation for the Chiefs. He's a speedy wideout who can open up the field for Patrick Mahomes and the offense. Especially with Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy also running routes.

Through two seasons played for the Chiefs, Rice has only played in 20 games, largely due to his knee injury in the 2024 campaign. Through those 20 games, Rashee Rice has accumulated 103 receptions, 1,226 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. Assuming he plays, Rice is expected to play a major role in Kansas City's offense next season.