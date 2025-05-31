While the NFL OTAs do not typically have much roster implications early in the offseason, several Kansas City Chiefs members could already be fighting for their jobs. Coming off a pedestrian 3.5-sack season in 2024, defensive end Mike Danna tops the team's list of players with the most to prove over the summer.

Danna, 27, has spent his entire five-year career with the Chiefs. After ending his collegiate career at Michigan, Kansas City took him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, Danna spent his first three seasons as a depth piece, but emerged as a starting edge-rusher over the last two seasons. He has started 35 of the team's 41 total games since 2023.

Since taking over as a starter, Danna has been as durable and reliable as any other Chiefs defender. However, his availability has not translated into as much production as desired. After managing a promising 6.5 sacks in 2023, Danna regressed in 2024, mustering just 3.5 sacks and 11 total pressures on the year.

Danna's 2024 campaign was cut short by four games, but he managed fewer sacks in 2024 than in 2022, before he came off the bench behind Frank Clark and George Karlaftis. The promise Danna showed then convinced the Chiefs to release Clark in the ensuing offseason, but two years later, the tables are turned.

While not outright released, Danna has a lot to prove in the offseason if he wishes to keep his job. With a poor showing at OTAs, he might even be at risk of falling victim to the Chiefs' 2025 final roster cuts.

Mike Danna has the most to prove in Chiefs' 2025 OTAs

Mike Danna enters the first offseason phase as the Chiefs' incumbent starter, alongside Karlaftis. He is a traditional defensive end, which Steve Spagnuolo tends to prefer, and was virtually hand-picked by the 65-year-old defensive coordinator. None of that will matter if Danna fails to show meaningful improvements in the offseason.

Aside from Karlaftis, who notched eight sacks, the Chiefs' entire pass-rushing unit struggled to generate pressure in 2024. While breakout star Tershawn Wharton impressed with 6.5 sacks from the interior, his production left when he signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. As a result, Kansas City made a concerted effort to improve the group in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs spent four of their seven picks on defensive players, beginning with Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round. They went on to take defensive end Ashton Gillotte in the third round, cornerback Nohl Williams in the fourth and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa in the fifth.

Gillotte was among the highest-rated edge-rushers in college football in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. He will likely take time to adjust to the next level, but his raw talent can still potentially threaten Danna's job security. Kansas City is also experimenting with Bassa at defensive end, likely adding another body to the mix.

Ashton Gillotte is a baaaad man 😤 pic.twitter.com/w2TQqWaG5Z — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

However, Danna's biggest threats are the names returning behind him. Career journeyman Charles Omenihu came on strong late in 2024, while 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah continues to gradually improve. If the Chiefs ever get BJ Thompson healthy and back onto the field, he is another intriguing name in the conversation. If any one of Gillotte, Omenihu or Anudike-Uzomah makes significant strides in 2025, it will come at the direct expense of Danna.

Chiefs defense coming together in 2025 OTAs

The Chiefs have taken a considerable offensive approach through the early portion of OTAs. Most early reports from the offensive side as Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown returned to the field. However, the few defensive updates that surfaced suggested the rookies are integrating themselves well.

Karlaftis said that Norman-Lott and Gillotte have shown everything the Chiefs “want to see in rookies,” according to Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. On all accounts, Gillotte has been the guy Kansas City hoped for and is a legitimate threat to Danna's job.

While Danna reported to OTAs, he has not done anything of note to warrant specific attention. For a veteran like him, no noise is typically a positive sign. However, given his position, Danna desperately needs a big offseason to prove his spot on the Chiefs' roster.

As a former fifth-round pick, the Chiefs did not invest much in Danna. With the depth Kansas City has behind him, there is no pressure for him to perform. But with two years remaining on his current deal, Danna is at risk of falling entirely out of the rotation, which would make him an easy cut in the 2026 offseason. As a returning two-year starter, his situation is an unfortunate harsh reality of the cut-throat nature of NFL players constantly having to endure.

Danna will likely enter Week 1 as the starter regardless of what happens in the offseason. Yet, with Omenihu, Gillotte and Anudike-Uzomah nipping at his heels, a weak offseason would cut his leash even shorter. Spagnuolo is not a coach who tinkers with his lineup too often, but Danna is easily the player with the lowest level of job security. The Chiefs are already showing signs of moving on without him, putting him in a tough position on the 2025 roster.