National Football League TV sportscaster Jim Nantz is making a bold prediction about one of this year's NFL Thanksgiving showdowns. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys on this year's holiday. Nantz feels it will be an epic matchup.

“On Thanksgiving Day, Kansas City at Dallas, you could argue two of the biggest brands right now in the NFL,” Nantz said in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, and reported by Awful Announcing. “The Cowboys have obviously been the brand, the national team moniker, for 40 years at least. And now Kansas City is trying to lay claim to that. They are trying to get a piece of Christmas Day on a full-time basis. They are well in play anywhere because they are such a brand team and they are so good.”

Nantz went on to say he thinks the game will set TV viewership records for an NFL Thanksgiving game.

“But KC and Dallas, to put those two gigantic brands together on the most-watched day of the regular season in the NFL. It’s gonna set records. That’s not what I’m out for it to do,” Nantz added. “I just hope it’s a great football game. It will be a wonderful matchup to call on Thanksgiving. KC at Dallas, it’s the game we wanted. We wanted KC and Buffalo, also. I think those are the headlines on our schedule.”

Other NFL games on Thanksgiving this year include the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers, and the Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL continues an aggressive TV schedule for Thanksgiving

The NFL is known for always having at least one or two games on Thanksgiving. This year, the league will obviously follow the trending practice of putting three games on television.

The following day is Black Friday, known in the United States for being arguably the biggest shopping day of the year. The NFL is also putting on a game for that day, as the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Chicago Bears. That contest will stream on Amazon Prime, per FOX Sports.

The Thanksgiving Day games will air on FOX, CBS and NBC. Kansas City's matchup with the Cowboys will air on CBS at 4:30 ET.