The Kansas City Chiefs have some unfinished business heading into the 2025 NFL season. Kansas City fell short of a three-peat in 2024, losing Super Bowl 59 in epic fashion against Philadelphia. The Chiefs know that they have limited time left with tight end Travis Kelce, so the team will be extra motivated to win it all in 2025.

Thankfully the Chiefs have a loaded roster that is ready to compete right away. Kansas City made smart additions this offseason to reinforce the offensive line and defensive secondary. They also added depth at important skill positions.

The Chiefs got most of their improvement from a talented rookie class during the 2025 NFL Draft. Kansas City added players at key positions of need that should help solidify the roster for years to come. Now they have everything they need to get back to the playoffs and make another run at the Super Bowl.

Kansas City will need every player on the roster to play at their best if they want to return to the Super Bowl. They may even need some significant contributions from some of their new players.

But who are some of the unsung heroes on the Chiefs?

Below we will explore three hidden gems on the 2025 Chiefs roster that every fan should know about.

Could Brashard Smith become the next Jerick McKinnon?

Hidden gems do not always need to be starters. They can simply perform a specific function on their team at a high level. That is exactly what I envision for Brashard Smith's professional career.

Andy Reid loves having a dedicated third-down back who can catch the ball out of the backfield.

The Chiefs used Jerick McKinnon in this role for several seasons before the team parted ways with him after the 2023 season. Kareem Hunt has been filling that role ever since.

Hunt's contract is up after the 2025 season, which could pave the way for Smith to take over that third-down back role.

The Chiefs drafted Smith in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Smith started his collegiate career at Miami but transferred to SMU for his senior season. He dominated during the 2024 season, logging an impressive 1,977 all-purpose yards. His production included 39 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

Smith is also a dangerous kick returner, allowing him to provide additional value.

It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs use Smith during training camp and the preseason.

At worst, I imagine the Chiefs will use Smith as a core special teamer and kick returner during his rookie season. If Hunt misses any time, Smith will be ready to contribute as a third-down back as well.

His role could easily expand in 2026.

Jalen Royals could become a dangerous weapon for the Chiefs

The Chiefs already have several dangerous weapons at wide receiver. But that did not stop them from adding WR Jalen Royals during the draft.

Royals is another Chiefs rookie who could see his role expand in 2026.

Article Continues Below

Kansas City plans to rely on Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown as their main receivers in 2025. But that does not mean Royals will just be sitting on the bench.

Royals is a physical wide receiver who is built similar to Deebo Samuel. He can make plenty of broken tackles and yards after the catch, which could make him a dangerous gadget player.

Royals is recovering from a foot injury that could keep him off the field early in the season.

If Royals does make an impact in 2025, it will likely be later in the regular season or during the playoffs. But he could easily step in and become Kansas City's WR3 in 2026.

Omar Norman-Lott could be a terror next to Chris Jones

I know it may sound odd to tag a second-round pick as a sleeper. However, I don't believe enough NFL fans are seeing the upside of this pick.

Kansas City invested a significant draft pick in Norman-Lott, and for good reason.

The Chiefs need to find young players on the defensive interior to pair with Chris Jones for future seasons. Jones signed a five-year, $158.75 million contract with the Chiefs back in 2024. His contract will eat up a significant chunk of cap space in future seasons. For example, he will have a $44.85 million cap hit in 2026.

Aside from Jones and Norman-Lott, the Chiefs only have Jerry Tillery and Mike Pennel Jr. as reliable starters on the roster. Both players are older, 28 and 34 years old respectively, and will both be free agents after the 2025 season.

As a result, the runway is clear for Norman-Lott to have a huge role in Kansas City's defense no later than 2026.

The Chiefs will love Norman-Lott's pass rushing abilities, especially because he'll be playing next to Chris Jones. Norman-Lott is a master of pocket penetration and had a high pressure rate during his collegiate career at Tennessee. He never logged more than 5.5 sacks in a season, but his pressure rate is what is really important.

We should note that Norman-Lott does not project as the best run defender around because of his size. However, he has plenty of fight and can hold up adequately if needed.

Ultimately, Norman-Lott will likely start his career as a pass rush specialist. He may develop into a starting role in the future, but that remains to be seen.

Regardless, Chiefs fans will learn to love Norman-Lott's ability to collapse the pocket and create havoc on defense.